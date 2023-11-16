IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization is working on plans to ease up traffic across Idaho Falls for years to come. They determined that the roads with the most traffic congestion issues are on Sunnyside Road and Ammon Road. They believe big change is needed to accommodate the county’s growth, which is expected to double in the next 25 to 30 years.

2. 6 people were arrested after Idaho Falls Police got a tip about a large amount of drugs being brought into the area. A K-9 officer searched the house and car in question and found 10 pounds of meth. 3 people from Idaho Falls, and a person from Blackfoot, victor and Dubois were arrested for their roles.

3. A Blackfoot man is in jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office worked together with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children to find sexually exploitative material in his possession. Sergeant Lovell from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells us that about 40 to 50 child predators are caught in Bonneville County every year.