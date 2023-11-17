IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The prosecution in Chad Daybell’s case is asking the judge to move the April trial in Ada County back to Fremont County. They also ask for the judge to deny a new request to allow cameras in the courtroom. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29th.

2. An Ada County judge has ruled that Idaho Falls School District 91’s plant facilities levy, which was passed back in May, is illegal. This means that the district will have to wait longer to pay for a new school building and no taxes will be collected for the new levy.

3. Mitchell J. Gonzales, who was shot in the face during a fight in a tunnel at the Pocatello Center Street underpass Monday night, is now facing charges. Gonzales was arrested after being treated and released from Portneuf Medical Center. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and battery on certain personnel.