IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Judge John Judge will be live streaming all future public proceedings in Bryan Kohberger’s trial on his YouTube channel. No outside cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom, even for the media. Decisions on camera access are not subject to appeal.

2. Christopher Tapp is being remembered at his funeral today. It will be at Coltrin Mortuary on 1st Street in Idaho Falls at 11 a.m. this morning. His family will meet with visitors one hour prior to the services. The funeral will air on our Now channel 8.4.

3. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be doing some maintenance on avalanche equipment today. It will begin at 8 a.m. along US Highway 189-191 in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon. Once they finish around 9:30 a.m., they will move to the Teton Pass. The work there is expected to be done by 11 a.m.