IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Idaho National Laboratory has experienced a cyber security data breach. It happened outside the lab with a vendor for their HR department. Federal law enforcement agencies are aiding the investigation.

2. Two suspects have been arrested after attempting to rob the Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union in Chubbuck. Police say Brandon Damon pointed a gun at a teller. He then left the bank and got into a pickup driven by another suspect. Both of them were stopped and arrested shortly after.

3. Many different organizations are hosting community meals tomorrow for those that don’t have anywhere to go. The St. Anthony and Ashton Lions Clubs will host their meal at South Fremont Jr. High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a list of other Thanksgiving meals here.