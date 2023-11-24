IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. An Ammon man is dead after a crash near Swan Valley. It happened late Wednesday night on US-26. The 41-year-old was driving eastbound when his car went off the road and rolled. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

2. With snow now on the ground, AAA Idaho says one of the best ways to prepare your vehicle for winter driving is by having good winter or all-weather tires. They also recommend for you to check the tread since a smooth tire could slide more easily on ice.

3. Ski season is officially underway. Grand Targhee and Sun Valley Ski Resort are now open, with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opening later this morning.