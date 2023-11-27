IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Today, there will be an election recount to decide who will win the Idaho Falls School District 91 Trustee seat. This comes after Idaho Falls School District 91 Trustee incumbent, Elizabeth Cogliatti, was defeated by Shay Ricks by only one vote during the November 7th election. The recount starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon at the Bonneville County Elections Office.

2. The Portneuf Medical Center has become the victim of a potential cyber security attack. The PMC, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Madison Memorial Hospital have been impacted by cyber attacks this year. At this time, it’s unclear how extensive the incident at Portneuf Medical Center is.

3. The Parks and Recreation Department in Jackson is tackling a staffing shortage while preparing for winter services. They ask the public to be patient as they work on several projects. Employees are responsible for 14 miles of sidewalk clearing and nearly 35 miles of road clearing.