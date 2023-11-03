IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The judge in the University of Idaho student murder case heard arguments on what evidence should be provided to Bryan Kohberger’s defense. The judge did not make a final decision but he ordered the State to submit all material by December 1st.

2. Today is the last day to vote early in-person at your county election’s office. If you requested an absentee ballot, they have to be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday, which is Election Day. Polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Christmas tree tags are now available at all Salmon-Challis National Forest District offices. Each tag is $5.