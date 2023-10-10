IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. 190 people have died in car crashes this year across the entire state of Idaho. That is an increase of 16% from last year. Idaho State Police says based on their investigations, there are two main causes of deadly crashes, inattention and impaired driving.

2. The traffic light on Park Avenue and E Street in Idaho Falls will be turned off today. Stop signs will be placed on Park Avenue and the traffic signals will be disabled until they can be removed at a later time. The city says the light is no longer needed because the volume of traffic has dropped.

3. Brigham Young University-Idaho is getting a new President officially. Alvin F. Meredith III will be inaugurated today at 11:30 a.m. He has already been serving in the position for the past few months. He replaces Henry J. Eyring who was President for six years.