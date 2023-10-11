IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A judge has blocked the Idaho Republican Party from holding a special meeting to elect a new chair of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee. The preliminary injunction will be in place until the central committee’s appeal with the Idaho Republican Party has run its full course.

2. The judge in Chad Daybell’s case has set a date of November 29th to hear argument for and against cameras to be in the courtroom during the trial. Prosecutors are against having cameras while Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, says his client is for cameras to be allowed. Prosecutors for Fremont County asked the judge to also schedule monthly status hearings up to the trial.

3. The Ammon City Council approves $2.2 million dollars for the extension of John Adams Parkway and Curlew Drive. This will be part one of three projects that will connect John Adams to Curlew and Curlew to 1st Street. The project could begin as soon as October 16th.