IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A Salt Lake Express bus caught fire along I-15. Firefighters with the Malad Fire Department tell us a tire blew out while driving along I-15 which lead the bus to catch on fire yesterday. They say everyone was able to escape safely. Another Salt Lake Express bus picked them up and took them to their final destinations.

2. Almost all members of the church group from Pocatello that had been trapped in Israel have returned home. Several people in the group were able to land in Idaho and Utah over the weekend.

3. The road work at intersection at Lincoln and Yellowstone is nearing a close. The Idaho Transportation Department finished putting on a new layer of asphalt yesterday. This means no more bumps in the road at the busy intersection, but there is still some loose gravel.