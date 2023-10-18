IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Pocatello City Council is bringing back public comments as a routine part of city meetings. This comes after Mayor Brian Blad made the decision back in February to remove the public comments. The next city council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m.

2. Teton School District #401 says they are at a crisis level from staffing problems. The district says they have had a 46% turnover rate since 2021. Teton County Superintendent Megan Christiansen says while the teacher shortage issue is complex, implementing a district wide support system and a culture of collaboration can further stop the bleeding in the district.

3. The Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls has launched an adolescent intensive outpatient program. It’s a way to bridge the gap between 24/7 in-patient care and 1-hour per week individual therapy sessions. The IOP allows youth ages 12 through 17 to meet 6 hours per week to help them create new coping skills, develop social skills and build healthy communication.