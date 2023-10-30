IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. So far this year, 222 people have been killed in accidents, 7 more than last year. The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel. Avoid distracted driving and always wear your seat belt.

2. Time is running out to apply for the ‘Idaho Launch’ program. The program aims to motivate seniors to not only complete their higher education in Idaho, but continue working here in a high demand field after graduation. The best time to enroll is before November 30th.

3. Potato and hay farmers seeing less revenue than last years harvest. Some farmers believe it’s due to a late growing season and supply and demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service expects farm revenue in the U.S. to be down by 8% this year.