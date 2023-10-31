IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Halloween Tuesday.

1. Two deputies with the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor crimes. Fred Robert Hale of Tetonia and Troy Lester Dameron of Rexburg are the officers under fire. Both Hale and Dameron turned themselves in and posted bond. Both of their arraignments are set for tomorrow at 9 a.m.

2. A new urgent care clinic is officially open in Pocatello. Portneuf Health Now, at Northgate, provides walk-in care and treatments for non-emergent care needs, treating patients 3-months and older. It’s located at 2850 Olympus Drive and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends until 6 p.m.

3. A bridge over Interstate-15 near Shelley is closed until further notice. The Idaho Transportation Department says the South 55th West bridge was hit by a vehicle yesterday, causing damage to the bridge. Traffic is currently being detoured through South 45th West.