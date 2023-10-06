IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. A Bingham County man pleads guilty to the murder of his father. Kayden Neale Ford pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree. If the court follows through, ford will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being considered for parole. His sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

2. Lori Vallow-Daybell’s new attorney has filed a motion to amend a recent appeal to her sentence of life in prison. She is appealing at least 16 aspects of her case to the Idaho Supreme Court. Vallow-Daybell is currently serving her time in the Pocatello Women’s Correction Center.

3. It is now more affordable to renew your vehicle registration by mail. The Idaho DMV has eliminated administrative fees for mailed registration renewals. The fee removal is the latest in a series of reductions this past year.