IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A health advisory is issued for Island Park Reservoir by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. A toxic algae bloom has been found in the water. You should avoid swimming, wading, or any other contact with the water. Do not drink or cook with the water. Make sure to keep pets and livestock away from the water as well.

2. Idaho Falls School District 91 received generous grant money for its Career and Technical Education Center. More than $133,000 will go to enhancing three programs: Welding, Health Sciences, and Industrial Mechanics.

3. Idaho State University has welcomed its largest incoming class since 2014. Freshman student enrollment is up by 361 students, nearly a 26% increase compared to the Fall 2022 semester. Total fall enrollment at ISU is 9,933 students, which is up 1.9% from last year.