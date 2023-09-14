IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Everything is now okay on the Idaho State University campus after a shelter in place order was issued yesterday from a toxic gas leak. Employees were doing inventory and removing donated neutron detectors at the Eames Complex when some of the detectors cracked and a toxic gas leaked out. No injuries were reported.

2. Some family members of the 4 University of Idaho students stabbed to death last year want the trial of their alleged killer televised. A hearing took place yesterday on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for Bryan Kohberger’s trial. The Latah County judge called for further deliberation on allowing cameras to broadcast it.

3. The city of Rexburg is holding off on building a new road in the northern part of town near Sunrise Drive to help ease the traffic on 2nd East. People raised concerns about it at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting.