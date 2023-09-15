IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Pocatello Police Department is reporting a robbery that happened yesterday evening in the area of Bartz Way. Two men were dressed in dark clothing, dark ski masks and gloves. They left the area on foot traveling in a southeastern direction. If you have any information, contact the Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit.

2. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding 32-year-old Tyler Stoddard. He was last seen on September 4th in Monteview. His vehicle was found on Monday near Beaver Dick Park in Madison County. If you know anything, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

3. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is re-branding the Idaho Falls Visitor Center as an experience destination. In preparation, teams have been hard at work revamping the inside of the center stocking new inventory, technology, and furniture, and even creating a space where visitors can relax and learn more about the area. The Chamber will unveil the official re-brand at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a block party next Wednesday at noon.