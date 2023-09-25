IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is offering updated Covid-19 vaccinations. The new vaccine will offer good protection against the mix of variants that are currently circulating. To schedule an appointment, call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health Office.

2. Construction on the Idaho Falls Regional Airport parking lot has changed some of the traffic flow. Entrances to the parking lot are now a single lane. The work is expected to be finished the first week of November. The airport management advises you to arrive two hours before your flight.

3. Starting October 3rd, Idaho high school students can apply for grants from the new ‘Idaho Launch’ program. Graduating seniors have a one-time opportunity to have 80% of their tuition and fees paid for if they enroll in apprenticeships, job training, community college, or university programs that lead to in-demand careers. The goal is to keep students in the Gem State.