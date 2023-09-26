IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A new attorney is representing Lori Vallow-Daybell. Ferguson Durham was assigned to oversee her appeals case. This comes after Vallow-Daybell’s old attorney, Jim Archibald, filed an appeal to her three life sentence convictions.

2. The Idaho GOP says they are going to defend their position against a lawsuit filed by Bingham County. This comes after an election by the Bingham County Republican Committee in July to fill their chairman’s position. However, State Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman Dorothy Moon brought concerns saying the election isn’t valid, as the county filled the position before it was vacant, which she says is not the correct process. Bingham County Republicans still say they have done nothing wrong.

3. Bannock County is changing its DMV walk-in and appointment system. Starting October 2nd, the DMV will implement a ‘take-a-number’ ticket system. It will no longer be required to check in using the IPad kiosks.