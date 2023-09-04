IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Labor Day Monday.

1. Although it is Labor Day, sanitation trucks in Pocatello are set to have normal operations today. Residents who are regularly scheduled for a Monday garbage pickup, recycling, and waste are advised to still put their cans out this morning. However, the Bannock County landfill and all other city offices and services will be closed today.

2. Although we are seeing good amounts of rain and cooler temperatures, Idaho is not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire risk. The Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Sportsmen say wildfire risk is still high. They are reminding us to never leave a campfire unattended, no matter how long you may need to step away from your site.

3. The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues today. Some of tonight’s top billed events include the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo and Indian Relay races. Other headlining events this week are comedian Jim Gaffigan on Thursday and country singer Walker Hayes on Friday. The fair runs through Saturday.