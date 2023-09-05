IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Future employees of Wyoming Game and Fish will soon be able to live closer to Jackson. The Department is building a housing complex to help overcome the high cost of living there. The complex is being built in the South Park Wildlife Management area. Game and Fish is hoping employees will be able to move in by October of next year.

2. Air travelers in Pocatello will soon have a new flight for those traveling to Utah. Starting today, Delta Airlines is offering a second daily flight to Salt Lake City out of the Pocatello Regional Airport. The new flight lands at 12:44 this afternoon.

3. The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues today. Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forced the horse races and Indian relay races yesterday to be rescheduled to Friday and Saturday. Other headlining events this week are comedian Jim Gaffigan on Thursday and country singer Walker Hayes on Friday.