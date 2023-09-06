IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell is fighting her three life sentences. She filed an appeal motion last week and her lawyer says they plan on questioning more than a dozen issues like her mental health and if Judge Steven Boyce abused his discretion when he sentenced Vallow-Daybell to three consecutive life sentences.

2. Air travelers in Pocatello now have a new flight for those traveling to Utah. Delta Airlines is offering a second daily flight to Salt Lake City out of the Pocatello Regional Airport. The new flight arrives from Salt Lake City at 12:30 p.m. and departs Pocatello at 1:25 p.m. If you would like to book your next flight, you can visit IflyPocatello.com.

3. If you ‘re looking for a cheaper way to get into the Eastern Idaho State Fair, today is your lucky day. We will be holding a canned food drive at the gates today. So if you come between 10 in the morning and one in the afternoon and bring a canned food donation, you can get in for only $4.