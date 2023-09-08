IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The FBI and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man who was shot and killed by officers in the early morning hours in Fort Hall. It happened at a home on Sheepskin Road yesterday. Officers say when they arrived, a man with a knife was knocking on the door and refusing to leave. The man charged an officer with the knife and was shot.

2. The new Goodwill in Rexburg is now open. It is located next door to the Dollar Tree off North 2nd East. They are hosting a grand open giveaway for five $100 gift cards through September 10th.

3. The Joe Marmo and Wayne Lehto Ice Arena at Tautphaus Park has opened a month earlier than usual. Several local organizations made generous donations to the rink last year to insulate the arena. The ice rink will officially open to the public on September 30th for skate lessons or public skating.