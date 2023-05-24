Summer can be an expensive time to travel. Though it’s usually best to pay with cash for any nonessentials, like a vacation, there are financing options available if you don’t have the funds to cover your travel expenses outright. Credit cards, “buy now, pay later” options for travel and vacation loans each allow you to pay for a trip over time. But pay close attention to interest rates, and prioritize paying off your debt as soon as possible. You’ll also want to come up with a strategy for saving for travel in the future.

