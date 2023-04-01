By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting inside a Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 10 p.m. ET and found three adults dead inside. Three others were transported from the scene to the hospital, one in critical condition and two with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Oklahoma City Police.

No information was available on who opened fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.