SAINT-LOUIS-DU-SUD, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government is stepping up efforts to remove hundreds of children from orphanages across the country and reunite them with their parents or relatives. It’s part of a massive push to shutter the institutions. Most are privately owned, with U.S. faith-based donors as the largest funders. Social workers are leading Haiti’s reunification efforts. They’re sometimes armed with only a picture and vague description of the neighborhood where the child once lived. It’s an arduous task in a country of more than 11 million people. There are no residential phonebooks, and many families have no physical address or digital footprint. An estimated 30,000 Haitian children live in hundreds of orphanages where reports of forced labor, trafficking, and physical and sexual abuse are rampant.

