N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s authorities say at least 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled into their country amid fighting in Sudan. A contingent of soldiers crossed into Chad earlier this week and have been disarmed, they said Wednesday. As fighting rages in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, between the army chief and the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, concerns of a regional spillover are increasing. After the fighting erupted on Saturday, Chad closed its 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) border with Sudan. Conflict analysts say the RSF is a powerful armed force and this military superiority likely explains why Sudanese troops are fleeing into neighboring Chad. Sudan’s fighting has caused up to 20,000 Sudanese to seek refuge in eastern Chad.

By EDOUARD TAKADJI and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.