NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh’s foreign minister says 340 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police and soldiers have fled into Bangladesh during fighting with an ethnic minority army. Hasan Mahmud says 340 security personnel had entered Bangladesh by Wednesday. He says Bangladesh is having discussions with Myanmar’s government about the issue and that it is willing to take them back. He made the comments Thursday while on a visit to India, his first since becoming foreign minister last month. Separately on Thursday, India’s Home Ministry announced it will end visa-free movemement between India and Myanmar “to ensure the internal security of the country.”

