By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Age is clearly just a number to Novak Djokovic, who is now just one match away from securing a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title after the Serb beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-4 7-6 in Friday’s first men’s semifinal.

Victory ensured the 36-year-old reached a record-breaking 35th grand slam final – in doing so surpassing Chris Evert – and will now face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic will be the overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending 24th grand slam title no matter his opponent, not least because he’s already won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023.

Ever the showman, Djokovic got into a back-and-forth with a fan, who had celebrated after he missed a first serve at break point down towards the end of a tense third set. After eventually holding serve, Djokovic turned to the fan and mimicked wiping away tears from his eyes.

Sinner, who was appearing in the last four of a grand slam for the first time in his career, left everything out of the court but was no match for Djokovic’s relentless brilliance.

The 21-year-old Sinner, widely regarded as one of tennis’ brightest young talents, will no doubt once again grace this stage of a grand slam in the not so distant future, but for now it’s the sport’s elder statesman that continues to reign supreme in SW19.

“Semifinals, it was always going to be a very close and tense match, as was the case,” said Djokovic said magnanimously in his on-court interview. “Three very close sets, I think the scoreline maybe doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court, it was super close.

“That third set could have gone his way, he had 15-40 on 5-4 … he missed a couple of shots to let me get into the tie break. There was a lot of pressure in the third, I had my chances early on but he has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players we have in the world.

“It’s great to be part of this new generation, I love it,” Djokovic joked.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.