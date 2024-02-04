JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An official in the disputed oil-rich African region of Abyei says 37 people were killed over the weekend in fighting apparently tied to a feud over land. The bloodshed happened a week after 53 people died in fighting over land in the same region, which is claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan. Abyei’s information minister said Sunday that the fighting in three counties began with an attack by armed youths from a nearby region in South Sudan’s Warrap state backed by fighters loyal to spiritual leader Gai Machiek in South Sudan’s Unity state.

