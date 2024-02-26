SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of western Idaho Monday morning.
The USGS reported the quake happened 6.3 miles north of Smith Ferry or nearly 55 miles north of Boise. It was reported at 10:25 a.m.
Some people in the Treasure Valley say they felt the quake. No damage has been reported so far.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
