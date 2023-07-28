BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Four air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States. Defense Minister Richard Marles said Saturday that the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter went down near Hamilton Island on the Great Barrier Reef at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say a search is underway to find the crew, and their families have been notified. A rescue helicopter reported spotting debris Saturday morning near Dent Island in the Whitsunday Islands group. The Taipan was taking part in Talisman Sabre, a biennial joint U.S.-Australian military exercise that is largely based in Queensland. This year’s exercise involves 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel.

