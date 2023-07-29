OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin. Authorities say a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh, but the association says they were not involved in the air show. The association said the two people who were injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident. Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff’s office.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.