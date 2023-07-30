SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital. Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving a distress call over VHF Channel 16. Petty Officer Logan Kaczmarek told the Asbury Park Press that rescue crews found the four holding onto the floating hull near the Romer Shoal Light Station at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. All four were pulled from the water and taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

