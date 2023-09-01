FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Four people are in the hospital after a crash on Friday at approximately 12:40 p.m. on westbound US 20 near milepost 364 in Fremont County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2017 Ford F450 pulling a trailer, driven by a 51-year-old St. Anthony man struck a Buick Enclave, driven by a 47-year-old Fayetteville, Georgia man. The Buick struck a 2008 Ford F250 pulling a trailer, driven by a 38-year-old Rexburg man.

The driver and three of the six passengers in the Buick were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.