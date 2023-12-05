SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Four more members of the K-pop supergroup BTS are to begin their mandatory South Korean military duties soon. Their management agency said Tuesday that RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook will all be enlisting but didn’t disclose the starting dates. Local media reported that RM and V will start their military service on Dec. 11 and Jimin and Jung Kook on Dec. 12. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve about 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established due to threats from rival North Korea. Three other BTS members – Jin, J-Hope and Suga – have already begun their military duties.

