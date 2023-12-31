By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were killed and two others injured when a house exploded in Michigan Saturday, officials told CNN affiliate WDIV.

“It went off like a bomb. I don’t know how to explain it,” an unnamed neighbor who was nearby at the time told the station. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The explosion, which leveled the home, happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in Washtenaw County, approximately 10 miles north of Ann Arbor, the station reported.

Officers received a call reporting debris found near Highway 23, adjacent to the street where the explosion occurred, Northfield Township police Lt. David Powell told WDIV. “It’s terrible,” he added.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the station reported.

“It sounded like something I remember from war,” said Scott McMillian, who lives about a mile from the house, told CNN affiliate WXYZ. “It was that loud.”

McMillian has lived in Whitmore Lake for 40 years.

CNN has reached out to fire and police officials for more information.

