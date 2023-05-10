CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was killed last weekend as she headed home from work. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan and a 16-year-old boy face charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery in Saturday’s killing of Officer Aréanah Preston. The Chicago Police Department says Preston was slain during a robbery spree. Cook County prosecutors said Preston was standing in front of her house early Saturday after returning home from work when residential surveillance video showed three people get out of a sedan and run toward her before she was shot.

