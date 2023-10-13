JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash which occurred at approximately 7:14 a.m. on Friday at the junction of US93 and SH25, in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 35-year-old man from Mexico was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan westbound on SH25 and failed to yield at the stop sign. A 48-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving a 2006 Autocar garbage truck northbound on US93 and collided with the Caravan.

A 30-year-old man was driving a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on US93. The Sierra slowed down for traffic, when a 32-year-old woman from Shoshone, who was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart rear ended the pickup.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan and three of his passengers who were not wearing a seat-belt, and succumbed to their injuries.

The passengers of the Dodge Caravan are:

A 33-year-old woman from Chihuahua, Mexico. A 20-year-old male from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. A 21-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico.

One passenger of the Dodge Caravan, a 33-year-old man from Juarez, Mexico was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. Another passenger of the Dodge Caravan, a 32-year-old woman from Idaho Falls was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. These passengers were also not wearing a seat-belt.

The occupants of the GMC and the Dodge Dart self-transported to a local hospital. All occupants of the GMC and Dart wore a seat-belt.

Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five and a half hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air Saint Luke’s.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.