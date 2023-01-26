LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the kidnapping and grisly knife attack on a teen in 2020. The attack was part of what federal authorities say was a scheme to kidnap and murder gay men. Chance Seneca pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in September. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of an 18-year-old victim he met on Grindr. The victim survived the June 2020 attack. He was found by authorities after Seneca called 911 and waited for police.