JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – The World Championship race of the Snowmobile Hill Climb returned to Jackson for its 47th iteration. Racers from all over came to Jackson to see snowmobiles climb to the top of Snow King Mountain.

After the initial jump to get going, the rest of the climb competitors say can be pretty challenging.

“This hill is, something else, man. Every year is different. Don’t ever expect the same thing when you get here, because it’s not going to happen. I mean, from snow conditions to big trenches to rocks. I mean, it just changes here. So definitely a lot of fun,” Luke Rainey said.

“It’s no joke here. It’s technical, it’s challenging. There’s a lot of snow this year, so it makes it even more technical. And challenging. Get up. The big head wall is bigger ruts. You Name it. And we’re just trying to get through the gates and to the top as fast as we can for the win,” Keith Curtis said.

Watching Rainer and Curtis fly their way up Snow King Mountain was Scott Thomas. Thomas grew up attending the Hill Climb and now is bringing his family to watch the event.

“All my life. So as much as I can, I can do it. I’ll do it,” Thomas said.

He says this year many of the vendors banded together to support the community as well.

“One thing that is really cool is the beer vendors this year and the Snow Devils are actually donating all of their tips to a family that we all know and love. And this is the Burnside family, they lost a loved one. And so that’s an important thing. And I think that it’s important to recognize that.”

Glen Gillies is part of the announcing team for the Snowmobile Hill Climb Challenge. He says this weekend has drawn out a great crowd.

“We’ve had a great crowd this weekend. Even with the cold they have hung out, from first thing in the morning till the end of the day. Great crowd hanging out, enjoying it with us.”

Before the eventual King of King run we talked with Rainey and Curtis. Both were hopeful to earn that prestigious title. To become king of king that means Rainey and Curtis would have to win not only their class that they were racing in but would also have to win the race between all of the other competitors.

Both said they have had some success.

“I want to say I have like 28 first places here and six stock in prove it mixed up in there but world champions to King run So I mean we got we do a lot of winning here so yeah for I don’t know what my fastest time has been over this hill so uh we’ve been over this hill a lot,” Rainey said.

And according to the results, Curtis would eventually become the king of kings.

“Won the king of king seven times. So today I’m hoping to go for that. Eight and I’ve had a lot that a lot of wins over the years. It’s treated me really good.”

For the rest of the results, you can find that right here.