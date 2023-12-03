PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face the Eagles’ security chief. Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and at DiSandro. Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room with a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

