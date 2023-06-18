BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say people were killed in a house fire in rural North Carolina. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of Sunday’s fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details. Investigators with the sheriff’s office said three adults and two juveniles died in the fire. Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause. Broadway is located about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.