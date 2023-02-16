BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal grand jury in Boise returned an eight-count indictment on Wednesday, charging five Idaho men with distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to do the same, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Thursday.

The indictment alleges:

Ernesto Antonio Diaz Gaspar, 32, of Boise, distributed fentanyl to another person on four different occasions, distributed methamphetamine to another person on two different occasions, and conspired to do the same;

Hector Manual Ojeda Aponte, 42, of Meridian, distributed methamphetamine to another person on two different occasions and aided and abetted in its distribution;

Jose DeJesus Loera, 43, of Caldwell, conspired to distribute methamphetamine to another person;

Cevin Alfonza Martinez, 29, of Boise, aided and abetted in the distribution of methamphetamine to another person; and

Wilkin Rolando Martinez Munguia, 30, of Meridian, aided and abetted in the distribution of methamphetamine to another person.

If convicted, each of the defendants will face sentences ranging from a minimum of ten years and up to life in federal prison.

Under the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, Congress has eliminated parole for defendants convicted of federal crimes committed after November 1, 1987.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nampa Police Department for the near year-long investigation and applauded the assistance received from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meridian Police Department, which led to the arrest of all five individuals.