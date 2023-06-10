ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers. The explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

