PETIONVILLE, Haiti (AP) — Vigilante killings are surging across Haiti’s capital and beyond. Another five men were slain and set on fire Tuesday by a crowd that left one of the bodies near a police station in an upscale community. People in the crowd said the male victims were apparently brought out alive from a nearby slum and killed along the way. Most of the bodies were left strewn along the road that leads to the home of slain President Jovenel Moïse. A fifth body was left close to the Petionville police station. Witness Jean Marc Étienne said the killings show that no one is safe. Police declined comment.

