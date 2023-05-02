By EVENS SANON
Associated Press

PETIONVILLE, Haiti (AP) — Vigilante killings are surging across Haiti’s capital and beyond. Another five men were slain and set on fire Tuesday by a crowd that left one of the bodies near a police station in an upscale community. People in the crowd said the male victims were apparently brought out alive from a nearby slum and killed along the way. Most of the bodies were left strewn along the road that leads to the home of slain President Jovenel Moïse. A fifth body was left close to the Petionville police station. Witness Jean Marc Étienne said the killings show that no one is safe. Police declined comment.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.