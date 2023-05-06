By Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Six people were shot, including a 17-year old who has since died, at a large party in Chico, California overnight, according to local police.

At around 3:26 AM on Saturday, Chico Police patrol officers were dispatched to an address of a large party in progress, according to a media briefing by the police department. Officers found six individuals between the ages of 17 and 21 had been shot.

The victims included the 17-year-old girl who died; a 21-year-old man who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries; a 20-year-old man who has been discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; a 19-year-old man who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries; an 18-year-old man who was discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; and another 17-year-old girl who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they would not be releasing any names at this time since the Chico Police Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the incident.

According to police, the incident appeared to be isolated and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community. Police asked the public to submit any information they have related to the shooting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.