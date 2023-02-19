By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Five people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning near an Indianapolis gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road, they found “five victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s),” Public Information Officer William Young told CNN.

“Four of the victims are reported to be awake, and breathing (stable condition) and the fifth victim is in critical condition,” Young said. “All individuals have been transported to area hospitals.”

The police department is leading the investigation.

