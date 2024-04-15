By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A major Los Angeles highway will undergo weeks of closures to construct “the world’s largest wildlife crossing.” Officials said traffic detours will begin today while crews work to create an overpass for mountain lions, coyotes, deer, snakes, and even ants.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel over the weekend that escalated regional tensions stoked by the war in Gaza. Israel’s war cabinet is determined to respond — but has yet to decide on the timing and scope. More than 99% of the 300 projectiles were intercepted by Israel and its partners, according to Israeli forces. President Joe Biden and members of his national security team told their counterparts the US would not participate in any offensive action against Iran. Meanwhile, reactions to Iran’s strikes have poured in from world leaders, some openly condemning Tehran, others calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and almost all urging restraint during a moment of huge tension in the Middle East.

2. Trump trial

Former President Donald Trump will make history today when he arrives at a New York City courthouse as the first ex-president to go on trial for criminal charges. Despite a blitz of last-minute attempts to derail the trial, jury selection is expected to get underway and will continue for at least a week until a panel of 12 New Yorkers and alternates are seated. The historic trial centers around a potential sex scandal cover-up that took place just days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who has denied having an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, is expected to be in court four days a week for the next two months. Depending on the jury’s verdict, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in the 2024 election could be a convicted felon.

3. Tax Day

Today is Tax Day — the day the IRS expects you to file your 2023 return and pay whatever you owe. If you can’t file your return by today, you should apply for an automatic six-month extension. Some people, however, get an extra day or two to file if they live in Maine, Massachusetts or Washington, DC, due to observed holidays. Most filers have until 11:59 pm today before being possibly penalized for failing to do so. Specifically, the penalty will be 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month — or part of a month — that your return is late. The IRS notes, however, that this penalty will not exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes. If you are owed a refund (like the majority of tax filers), the IRS typically issues them within 21 days of accepting your return.

4. Severe storms

More than 40 million people across parts of the Central and Eastern US are at risk of severe storms today. The largest at-risk area stretches from central Texas to southern South Dakota, including Oklahoma City and Kansas City. Some of the most severe thunderstorms are forecast across central Kansas to South Dakota, where damaging winds are likely. Even before the storms begin, winds will be gusting up to 55 mph from western Nebraska through the panhandle of Texas. The winds, combined with dry air and hot temperatures, will create critical fire weather in the region. Further east, the remnants of a separate weekend storm could pelt parts of North Carolina and Virginia with large hail and powerful winds.

5. Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon will take place today with around 30,000 runners from over 100 countries expected to participate. The race, covering 26.2 miles and almost 814 feet of elevation gain, is considered one of the more challenging of the world’s six major marathons. The course starts in Hopkinton and finishes in Copley Square, with various groups starting at scattered times this morning. In the elite men’s race, Kenyan Evans Chebet is aiming to become the first person in 16 years to win the Boston Marathon three years in a row. However, Chebet will be up against Ethiopian Sisay Lemma — the fourth-fastest marathon runner of all time — and 2023 runner-up Gabriel Geay of Tanzania. As for the weather, runners are in luck this year: Forecasts in Boston show a low chance of rain and moderate winds throughout the day.

HAPPENING LATER

The 2024 WNBA draft will be held today

After a historic college basketball season, Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be drafted with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft today. Outside of Clark, this year’s draft class is loaded with talent, with some potential franchise cornerstones up for grabs. Here’s how to watch.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Passengers can be removed from a flight for what they wear

Sandals are fine but bare feet won’t fly. Read about the turbulent issue of airline dress code policies.

WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle expecting first child

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a picture of them holding hands over an ultrasound of the child.

Scottie Scheffler clinches second Masters title

Scheffler won his second green jacket over the weekend and solidified himself as the preeminent force in men’s golf.

Concertgoers enjoy eventful weekend at Coachella

No Doubt performed their long-awaited reunion set at the music festival in Indio, California. The crowd was also surprised by big guest appearances — including Will Smith dressed in his iconic “Men in Black” look.

Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep?

Those annoying indicator lights on your household electronics could be disrupting your sleep. Here’s why they exist.

TODAY’S NUMBER

75+

That’s the fastest-growing age group in the US workforce, according to the Pew Research Center. Data shows more Americans are working well past retirement age for several reasons, including high costs and low savings. Forecasters expect the cohort of workers age 75+ to double over the next decade as retirement plans evolve away from pensions that encourage workers to retire by 65.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“In the darkest of times comes sometimes the brightest of lights.”

— Ryan Park, New South Wales’ Minister for Health, commending the life-saving efforts of hospital staff following a tragic stabbing incident Saturday at an Australian mall. A nine-month-old baby was injured in the deadly attack in Sydney’s suburb of Bondi but has since shown “significant improvements” thanks to the help of medical professionals, the family said in a statement.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

This is one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world

Why do engineers seem obsessed with building robots that resemble us? Watch this video to learn about the race for incredibly humanlike robots, also known as humanoids.

