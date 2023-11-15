CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Astronomers have spotted a galaxy that closely resembles the Milky Way — and it’s changing scientists’ understanding of the beginning stages of the universe. Like our home galaxy, the system’s spiral structure is well-ordered and said to be the most distant of its kind ever observed.

1. DC march

Thousands of Jews and allies of the Jewish community gathered Tuesday at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, DC. The march is believed to be the largest pro-Israel gathering in the US since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The demonstrators denounced antisemitism and many speakers expressed sympathy for innocent Palestinians suffering during the conflict. “The simple human truth is that you don’t have to choose. You can abhor the suffering of Palestinian families and the suffering of Israeli families like mine,” said Alana Zeitchik, adding six members of her family remain held hostage. Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said a deal to free some 200 hostages is “going to happen” as officials say they are nearing an agreement.

2. Israel

UN trucks are expected to bring fuel into Gaza today, marking the first time that Israel has allowed fuel into the enclave since the October 7 Hamas attacks. Israeli officials have accused Hamas of diverting fuel intended for medical facilities and using hospital basements as command centers — an allegation the militant group denies. Meanwhile, Israel says its forces are carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” at the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of staff and patients are inside Al-Shifa, according to reports, along with several thousand people who sought shelter from Israel’s offensive.

3. Government shutdown

The House passed a stopgap bill Tuesday to keep the government open, putting Congress on a path to avert a shutdown and setting the stage for a broader funding fight in the new year. Government funding is set to expire on Friday and the Senate will next need to approve the measure. President Biden is prepared to sign the bill if it is passed by the Senate, a White House official said. The bill would extend funding until January 19 for priorities including military construction, veterans’ affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department. The rest of the government would be funded until February 2. Notably, the bill does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.

4. Ohio bus crash

A charter bus carrying students to a band performance was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday on Interstate 70 in central Ohio. Six people were killed, including three teenage students, two parent chaperones and a teacher in an SUV, officials said. The students who died were “bright lights full of life who lost their lives way too young,” Derek Varansky, the superintendent of the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District, told those gathered for a Tuesday night vigil. According to preliminary reports, the chain-reaction crash involved the bus, two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the tragedy.

5. Wall Street

The Dow soared nearly 500 points Tuesday as Wall Street cheered the inflation cooldown in the latest economic data for October. This comes after the Federal Reserve earlier this month held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting. Traders largely expect the central bank to repeat the move in December when it will hold its last policy-setting meeting for the year. In the meantime, Americans will continue to face increased food prices and high interest rates. Still, consumers have remained relatively resilient in the face of persistent inflation, spending more than economists thought and keeping the economy growing well above expectations.

UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda blocked by Supreme Court

Britain’s controversial plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was struck down by the UK’s highest court today, dealing a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy on migration and setting up an anticipated revolt from the right wing of his Conservative party.

Minnesota has gotten more than 2,500 design submissions for its new state flag

Minnesota is asking for help in redesigning its state flag! See a few of the designs submitted by residents.

Chili’s hires R&B group Boyz II Men to sing a new version of its iconic baby back ribs jingle

Can you fight the urge? “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back… ribs.”

The ‘world’s skinniest hotel’ measures nine feet across

A remarkably skinny hotel in Indonesia has just seven rooms, with each big enough for a double bed and small bathroom. Take a look inside.

YouTube to roll out labels for ‘realistic’ AI-generated content

YouTube will soon require disclosures on videos that contain content generated by artificial intelligence and could mislead viewers.

Here’s how much you need to make to afford a home in America

In cities across the US, homeownership is out of reach for many families due to surging mortgage rates and rising home prices. Guess the income of a typical homebuyer nowadays.

38

That’s how many inches of snow have blanketed Anchorage, Alaska, this month — wreaking havoc for many residents. Local officials recently announced an emergency declaration due to dangerous road conditions and cautioned the city could see its snowiest November ever.

“We are fully cooperating with whatever the reviewers are looking for.”

— New York City Mayor Eric Adams, saying Tuesday that he is “fully cooperating” with the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s fundraising practices. Earlier this month, FBI agents seized his cell phones and iPad as part of a federal investigation into whether foreign money was funneled to his 2021 campaign.

Teacher takes students on a ‘trip’ to Mexico

A Texas woman is being heralded as the “best teacher ever” for taking her first graders on a mock trip to Mexico. See how the airline responded.

